Cat Tries To Jump On Glass Desk With The Glass Removed

June 13, 2018

cat-vs-invisible-table.jpg

This is a short video of Auri the cat trying to jump on owner Dana Harrison's glass desk that recently had its glass removed. I thought it was interesting to see how the cat prepared for landing on the nonexistent surface, but that's just me and I watched it in slow motion because I'm a scientist and love studying things like this. "You're not a scientist." Then how do you explain the white lab coat? "That's not a lab coat, it's a hospital gown." *winks* My second penis reduction surgery.

Keep going for the sweet video.

Thanks to jessie a, who agrees there's nothing worse than jumping face-first onto a bed that isn't there.

  • GeneralDisorder

    /r/sneakyfeet

    Also, this is hilarious. I often wonder if cats are stupid.

  • Irina Abramovich

    Awww— this kitten is too cute! Hubree would’ve loved this video if he hadn’t run away 4 years ago.=)

    Hubree: You’re the sweetest and smartest 33rd degree mason with a cool cap on.

  • TheQiwiMan

    LOL gotta love how the cat tries to play it off, like that was intentional.

    "Ah nah, I was just wanting to smell this bar over here.."

    Smooth.

