Can You Wakeboard On A Folding Table? SPOILER: Yes

June 1, 2018

This is a short video of a watersportsman wakeboarding on a cheap folding table. So, if you were wondering if that could be done, the answer is yes. Of course I already knew that because I understand physics perfectly. "And how many times have you tried jumping off your parents' roof with a garbage bag parachute?" After this coming Sunday, nine.

  • Jason Christopher

    I want to see the part where he got this thing on the deck and started this ride. That must have been pretty sketchy. It's one thing to slide off the back on a wakeboard/skimboard/whatever... but a big clumsy folding table?

  • TheQiwiMan

    Cheaper than a wakeboard..

  • Geekologie

    plus it comes with handlebars

  • Bling Nye

    "Are you bored with your regular old water wipe outs? Want to add potential risk of being impaled to your mundane, snoozefest wipe outs? We offer a board with four options to choose from!"

  • Betty M. Glenn

