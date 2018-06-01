Can You Wakeboard On A Folding Table? SPOILER: Yes
This is a short video of a watersportsman wakeboarding on a cheap folding table. So, if you were wondering if that could be done, the answer is yes. Of course I already knew that because I understand physics perfectly. "And how many times have you tried jumping off your parents' roof with a garbage bag parachute?" After this coming Sunday, nine.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Vic BM, who once got to surf on the back of a great white because Aquaman owed him a favor.
