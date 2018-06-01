But Why?: A Jurassic Park Hoodie With Saved By The Bell Style 90's Graphics

This is the Jurassic Park Retro Zip-Up Hoodie available from ThinkGeek ($40). The chest area is okay, but what's up with the Saved By The Bell sleeves and hood interior? I think we can all agree Jurassic Park and Saved By The Bell are two things that don't belong together. "Just like you and me." My girlfriend, ladies and gentlemen! She has hurtful opinions. Why are you with me then, anyway? "Your life insurance policy." Ahahahahahaha -- I said I havehealth insurance, not life insurance.

Thanks to Save The Trees, who clearly doesn't know where hoodies come from.