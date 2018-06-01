But Why?: A Jurassic Park Hoodie With Saved By The Bell Style 90's Graphics

June 1, 2018

jurassic-park-90s-hoodie-why.jpg

This is the Jurassic Park Retro Zip-Up Hoodie available from ThinkGeek ($40). The chest area is okay, but what's up with the Saved By The Bell sleeves and hood interior? I think we can all agree Jurassic Park and Saved By The Bell are two things that don't belong together. "Just like you and me." My girlfriend, ladies and gentlemen! She has hurtful opinions. Why are you with me then, anyway? "Your life insurance policy." Ahahahahahaha -- I said I havehealth insurance, not life insurance.

Thanks to Save The Trees, who clearly doesn't know where hoodies come from.

  • Draco Basileus

    Should have been called "your-ass-kicked parka" hoodie

  • Bling Nye

    When I wake up in the morning
    And the 'larm gives out a warning
    I don't think I'll ever make it on time
    By the time I grab my books,
    And I give myself a look,
    I'm at the corner just in time to see the Jeep fly by
    It's alright 'cause life uh... finds a way
    If the teacher pops a test,
    I know I'm in a mess,
    And my Dilophosaurus ate all my homework last night,
    Ridin' low in my chair,
    She won't know that I'm there,
    If I can hand it in tomorrow, it'll be all right!
    It's alright, 'cause life uh... finds a way

  • James Mcelroy

    i hates it, and Zack Morris is trash.
    https://www.youtube.com/pla...

