But The Fat Lady Hasn't Sung Yet: Poker Player Starts Celebrating $1,000,000 Win Too Early

June 15, 2018

This is a video of World Series Of Poker player Sang Liu beginning to celebrate a $1,000,000 prize win over Roberly Felicio before the turn and river cards are even revealed on a near game-ending hand. Granted the odds were heavily in his favor, but of all people a poker player should know it's not over till it's over. And it wasn't over for Felicio, who managed to score the eight he needed to drop Liu's chip count to a twentieth of his own, and eventually go on to win the $1,000,000 purse. Me? I learned from a young age that you never celebrate until they're actually putting the gold medal around your neck. Or, in my case, pinning the purple ribbon to my chest.

Keep going for the video while I throw cards over my cubicle wall Gambit-style.

Thanks to Marc B, who learned everything he needs to know about poker from listening to Kenny Rogers' 'The Gambler' on repeat.

