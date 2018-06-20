Busted!: Dog Gets Caught Frolicking In Inflatable Pool

This is a video of a dog who was caught playing in a backyard inflatable pool, presumably after not waiting a full hour after eating a hotdog to go swimming. He's having the time of his life until he realizes somebody is watching, at which point the fun ends and he gets out to settle things with a staring contest and a couple barks. This reminds me exactly of how I feel whenever my roommate comes into the bathroom to pee while I'm in the tub. I mean, the sign on the door clearly says 'DO NOT DISTURB'. He KNOWS I'm probably playing The Hunt For Red October, and yet he barges in anyways. "You've been in there for over two hours." IT'S A LONG MOVIE, DEREK.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees it's important to give your dog privacy when they need it.