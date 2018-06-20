Busted!: Dog Gets Caught Frolicking In Inflatable Pool

June 20, 2018

dog-gets-busted-in-pool.jpg

This is a video of a dog who was caught playing in a backyard inflatable pool, presumably after not waiting a full hour after eating a hotdog to go swimming. He's having the time of his life until he realizes somebody is watching, at which point the fun ends and he gets out to settle things with a staring contest and a couple barks. This reminds me exactly of how I feel whenever my roommate comes into the bathroom to pee while I'm in the tub. I mean, the sign on the door clearly says 'DO NOT DISTURB'. He KNOWS I'm probably playing The Hunt For Red October, and yet he barges in anyways. "You've been in there for over two hours." IT'S A LONG MOVIE, DEREK.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees it's important to give your dog privacy when they need it.

I Would Die: Freediver Holding On To Anchor Descends To 145 Meters (~476 Feet)

Previous Story

Video Of Cosplayer Dressed As A Predator Riding A Xenomorph Alien Motorcycle

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: and just what do you think you're doing?!, awwww, dogs, don't mind me just having the time of my life, having a great time, just keep swimming, living the dream, living your best life, mind your business, nothing to see here, pets, pool, swimming, video, we don't deserve them
Previous Post
Next Post