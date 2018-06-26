Brass Against The Machine, Brass Band Rage Against The Machine Cover Band

June 26, 2018

These are several videos of Rage Against The Machine brass cover band Brass Against The Machine performing a selection of Rage's hits (previously: a college pep band performing a Rage medley, a classical rendition of 'Killing in The Name', and the same song performed on toy instruments). I really liked the brassy sound, but that's just me and I'm a sucker for brass bands. And Rage Against the Machine. I don't know about you, but for me there's nothing quite like listening to Rage Against The Machine to get all worked up and angry about social and political injustice, besides listening to all the actual social and political injustice happening in the world.

Keep going for separate videos of, 'Killing In The Name', 'Wake Up', and 'Guerrilla Radio', then a video of 'Bulls On Parade', 'Freedom', 'Cochise' and 'Killing In The Name' performed live back to back (even more on their Youtube).

Thanks to Joselyn, for getting me all politically angsty before I've even had my morning coffee.

