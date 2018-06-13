Boulder Loaded Into Pickup Bed Destroys Truck's Suspension

June 13, 2018

boulder-vs-truck-suspension.jpg

This is a video of a boulder being loaded into the rear of an old Ford Ranger and absolutely wrecking the truck's rear suspension. The sound it makes -- that is the sound of a truck shitting the bed. Trust me, I've been with my fair share of freaky trucks. Obviously, this video is a great opportunity for a competitor like Dodge to make a commercial advertising how much more tough and rugged their suspension is and how much bigger and sexier their super manly trucks will make your dingdong.

Keep going for the video, actual drop is at 1:15.

Thanks to M Cooper, who wants to know what the hell that boulder was for. My guess is making sure the truck doesn't catch air.

32 Stuntpeople Set Record For Most Simultaneous Full-Body Burns

Previous Story

What The Hell Is Wrong With You?: Video Of Someone Towing A U-Haul Trailer On Its Side

Next Story
  • TheQiwiMan

    It's cool guys, they put a teeny tiny little pallet in there, everything should be fine.

  • Talon184

    This video rocks

  • sizzlepants

    Might want to check your volume if you're watching at work. A bit of colourful language along the way.

    Also AAAAAAAAAAAAAAHahahahahahahaha a Ranger is a COMPACT truck. It's the ultimate old man truck (my grandfather rocked one forever). And this was a 'sport' model to boot. That boulder was probably 3-4 times heavier than its typical capacity. I mean, Rangers are also called half-tons for a reason...

  • GeneralDisorder

    If the guys in the video were right the rock was 1700 pounds and rangers are rated about 500. So, less than a ton over. But more than a half ton over (on a quarter ton truck)

  • Draco Basileus

    Have fun getting that thing off the back of the truck.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Note: I'm stealing someone's comment from reddit

    Just sprinkle salt in the bed and on the frame. The rock will be on the ground in a couple weeks.

  • Irina Abramovich

    I like how everyone was only concerned with whether GW will come back to CA from his Florida vacation with Mickey Mouse in his luggage to keep as a slave who cooks for him, etc.

  • Mark

    Not sure what they expected would happen. Anyone in their right mind would know better than to do that.

  • Bling Nye

    No no, I've seen this before, the boulders are always made of foam, it's no problem.

  • Mark

    You mean like the imitation rocks used on the original Star Trek episodes?
    :-D

  • Bling Nye

    https://youtu.be/XJ-ATwRq5K...

    Yeah, you just gotta act like they're heavy!

  • Mark

    Ha!
    One of my favorite episodes!!

  • Doog

    I like how everyone was only concerned with the placement of the rock, not whether the entire idea was terrible or not.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I first saw this without sound. Now that I see it with sound "Watch out. Leaf spring's gonna fly out the side, hehe!"

    Okay... Now it makes a lot more sense.

  • Bling Nye

    Have to distribute the load evenly!

  • Munihausen

    How laxative

  • Bling Nye

    1:18 of foreplay.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: breaking things, dogs love trucks, good to know, goodbye suspension, heavy, i could have carried that rock easy, rock, smart thinking, so that's what that looks like, that's cool let's just dump a couple tons in here, truck, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post