Boulder Loaded Into Pickup Bed Destroys Truck's Suspension

This is a video of a boulder being loaded into the rear of an old Ford Ranger and absolutely wrecking the truck's rear suspension. The sound it makes -- that is the sound of a truck shitting the bed. Trust me, I've been with my fair share of freaky trucks. Obviously, this video is a great opportunity for a competitor like Dodge to make a commercial advertising how much more tough and rugged their suspension is and how much bigger and sexier their super manly trucks will make your dingdong.

Keep going for the video, actual drop is at 1:15.

Thanks to M Cooper, who wants to know what the hell that boulder was for. My guess is making sure the truck doesn't catch air.