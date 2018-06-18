Beach Glasses: Shatterproof Wine Goblets That Float, Can Be Poked Into The Sand

These are Beach Glasses, plastic shatterproof wine goblets (also available as cocktail glasses) that can be poked into the sand to stand up, and float in water. They also look like they could double as butt toys. They cost around twenty bucks and are a must-have for your next beach party. "I don't throw beach parties." Me neither, let's go drink in the liquor store parking lot like normal people living their best lives.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees there's no shame with wine in a Solo cup.