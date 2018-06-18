Beach Glasses: Shatterproof Wine Goblets That Float, Can Be Poked Into The Sand

June 18, 2018

beach-wine-glasses-1.jpg

These are Beach Glasses, plastic shatterproof wine goblets (also available as cocktail glasses) that can be poked into the sand to stand up, and float in water. They also look like they could double as butt toys. They cost around twenty bucks and are a must-have for your next beach party. "I don't throw beach parties." Me neither, let's go drink in the liquor store parking lot like normal people living their best lives.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

beach-wine-glasses-2.jpg

beach-wine-glasses-3.jpg

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees there's no shame with wine in a Solo cup.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Great idea. Because drunk swimming is a totally safe activity!

  • Jenness

    I'm too eco-friendly for this. I just bring the wine box and hold the spigot over my mouth and press the button. Boxes are much better for the environment and on little one holds 4 bottles. *the more you know*

  • adsffda

    >wine container with a pointed base to jam into sand.

    these already existed. called amphora

  • PUNX

    how does it keep the sand out, they have not lids. also I want to see how they deal with waved splishin and splahin all over them, not to mention them floating away. idk were they are from but the beaches near me are never calm.

  • TheQiwiMan

    "They also look like they could double as butt toys"

    As Confucius often said, "Anything can double as a butt toy if you want it bad enough, fam".

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    do i even need to ask which side you're using as a butt toy?

  • Mark

    Who sets their drink down?!!

    *hic*

  • o0st0ned0o

    This looks great for the environment.

