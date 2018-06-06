Bad Ideas: SUV Has Car Trouble, Won't Go Forward, Driver Drives It In Reverse Off Interstate

June 6, 2018

reverse-man.jpg

This is a video posted by the Ohio Department Of Transportation of an SUV that "wasn't running properly" so the motorist behind the wheel decides to reverse it off a highway onramp, down a major street, down a side street, and into a Kroger parking lot. Admittedly, those were some pretty fine reverse skills. I don't think I could have done that. And I'm not just saying that because I tried backing out of my driveway once a few weeks ago, but traffic is still at a standstill in both directions.

Keep going for the video, complete with the Benny Hill chase theme that makes videos like this even that much better.

Thanks to Randi and K Diddie, who agree when in doubt, close your eyes and throw it in reverse.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    GW, are you sure you weren't trying to back IN to your driveway when you stopped traffic? Post a photo of your garbage can bin if you dare.

    http://geekologie.com/2018/...

  • Fartbutt

    "R" for REALLY FAST!

  • TheQiwiMan

    Yay! Atheistgirl is back! :-D

  • Eric Ord

    Hi, I'm Eric Ord.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Hi, I'm Bruce Campbell's chin!

  • Eric Ord

    I'm trying to comment DMHS but it's telling me I already made this comment. :(

  • Bling Nye

    Play it in reverse, and now they're the only sane one in a fucked up world...

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i'd like the record to show that my comment was posted much sooner

  • Bling Nye

    Fair, I should've scrolled down, you beat me by an hour or so.

    Great minds something something sandwiches.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    No tv and no beer make Homer something something.

  • Closet Nerd

    Those who live in glass houses something something sink ships

  • Kaizer Chief

    Also, DMHS.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    What is DMHS?

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Closet Nerd

    Does Mark Harmon Strip?

  • Closet Nerd

    Double Mounted Hole Stretcher?

  • Closet Nerd

    Dozen Monkeys Having Sex?

