Bad Ideas: SUV Has Car Trouble, Won't Go Forward, Driver Drives It In Reverse Off Interstate

This is a video posted by the Ohio Department Of Transportation of an SUV that "wasn't running properly" so the motorist behind the wheel decides to reverse it off a highway onramp, down a major street, down a side street, and into a Kroger parking lot. Admittedly, those were some pretty fine reverse skills. I don't think I could have done that. And I'm not just saying that because I tried backing out of my driveway once a few weeks ago, but traffic is still at a standstill in both directions.

Keep going for the video, complete with the Benny Hill chase theme that makes videos like this even that much better.

Pro tip, if your vehicle isn't running properly, pull safely to the side of the road and call for assistance. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident. pic.twitter.com/Fm85Kx0UVT — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) June 5, 2018

