Run, Forrest, Run!: Army Unit To Begin Testing Exoskeletal Legs To Help Lift Heavy Loads, Reduce Injuries

June 11, 2018

The US Army has announced that the 10th Mountain Division will begin testing the Lockheed Martin ONYX exoskeletal legs to determine if they're worth a broader rollout. Some more info while I weaponize my peg leg with a few rusty nails:

The most challenging movements of climbing, especially with a load, up stairs or mountain faces, present strain on the endurance and strength of a soldier but also put them in a position for significant injury to their back, hips or knees.


The exoskeleton allows a soldier to transfer the weight of the load from his or her frame to the device.

While the ONYX device has shown considerable promise in clean environments, the big step will be ruggedizing it for fieldwork, [senior program engineer of Lockheed Martin's exoskeletal technologies Keith] Maxwell, said.

"That's the hardest part of all, ruggedization," Maxwell said.

Based on the video, it doesn't look like the exoskeletal legs will allow you to jump over any buildings, just prevent strain while you're out in the field running around. *shrug* I supposed we have to start somewhere. Still, being able to jump over a building would be sweet, especially if that building happens to be the one between my apartment and the beer and lotto scratcher store.

Keep going for the relatively underwhelming video.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees there's a lot more we can learn from lobsters.

  • Bosun Higgs

    Yes! Starship Troopers powered armor!
    "Come on, you apes! You want to live forever?"

  • Darren McCoy

    No normal human could ever do THAT!

  • The_Wretched

    I usually have to pay for "ruggedizing."

  • Draco Basileus

    Seems pretty bare bones.

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Andyman7714

    Ruggedization? Seriously? Couldn't they find the word "durable"?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    they initially told their research guys to focus on the "durablization" of the legs, but they misunderstood and turned it into a blimp

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i want to see him run super fast and kick a hole through someone

  • Bling Nye

    Maybe a montage, to this song. https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Scotty J

    These will be standard issue for any soldier carrying the 50 lb battery pack that powers the ONYX exoskeletal legs.

  • Bling Nye

    I lol'd. But I don't think these are powered...

  • Andrew Newton

    Comes with an 'F' button installed to pay respect to your fallen unit members in real time

  • Bling Nye

    Typical military, putting in an F button when they're all on console; should've been an X button.

