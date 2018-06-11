Run, Forrest, Run!: Army Unit To Begin Testing Exoskeletal Legs To Help Lift Heavy Loads, Reduce Injuries

The US Army has announced that the 10th Mountain Division will begin testing the Lockheed Martin ONYX exoskeletal legs to determine if they're worth a broader rollout. Some more info while I weaponize my peg leg with a few rusty nails:

The most challenging movements of climbing, especially with a load, up stairs or mountain faces, present strain on the endurance and strength of a soldier but also put them in a position for significant injury to their back, hips or knees.

The exoskeleton allows a soldier to transfer the weight of the load from his or her frame to the device. While the ONYX device has shown considerable promise in clean environments, the big step will be ruggedizing it for fieldwork, [senior program engineer of Lockheed Martin's exoskeletal technologies Keith] Maxwell, said. "That's the hardest part of all, ruggedization," Maxwell said.

Based on the video, it doesn't look like the exoskeletal legs will allow you to jump over any buildings, just prevent strain while you're out in the field running around.

