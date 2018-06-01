An Impressive Perspective-Based LEGO Build That Displays The Words To Daft Punk's 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger' As It Plays

This is a worthwhile video of the very clever perspective-based LEGO build created by TECHNICally Possible that displays the words to Daft Punk's 'Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger' as the song plays. And perhaps even equally impressive as the perspective tricks is that the Go Pro that's filming is controlled entirely by a LEGO MIndstorms set as it zips around recording all the words (worthwhile looks at that system at 0:40 and 2:32). Pretty crazy, right? Who even comes up with this stuff? Here I am daydreaming about a hotdog that already has ketchup, mustard, relish and diced onion inside so i I don't f**k up my pockets, and people are out there creating brilliant stuff like this. "I don't know, I think your pocket dog idea is pretty brilliant too, GW." I know you do, that's why we're such good friends.

Keep going for the video, it really is worth a watch (just try to ignore the camera shake as it moves).

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees whatever doesn't make us harder, better, faster or stronger is only killing us.