An Artificial Intelligence System That Can Sense People's Movement Through Walls

June 14, 2018

RF-Pose, a new artificial intelligence system developed by researchers at MIT's Computer Science And Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL) can sense a person's posture and movement through walls by analyzing the radio signals emitted by wireless devices that bounce off their body. *dons metal pasta strainer helmet* "You're only amplifying the signals." Curses!

The researchers use a neural network to analyze radio signals that bounce off people's bodies, and can then create a dynamic stick figure that walks, stops, sits, and moves its limbs as the person performs those actions.

The future, folks: it's almost here. Still, I'm curious just how well this system actually works. Like, can it tell what I'm doing now? "It looks like you're pretending to perform a striptease." Hahahahha, pretending? Come get some of this, and bring all your singles.

Keep going for a video demonstration of the system complete with bitchin' soundtrack.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Time to manufacture an alibi!

    *Buys $500-worth of Shake Weights to sprinkle around the apartment*

    https://media2.giphy.com/me...

  • Jenness

    Anyone just think this will be used by geeks to spy on people in the next room having sex? This whole no privacy at all, anywhere push, really needs to stop.

  • bakuryu

    AI's not trained for three leg detection.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Lol, dumb ai thinks this guy's legs come right out of his head!

  • Tigerh8r

    I'm going to need a lot more tin foil.

  • The_Wretched

    So I hear we can buy kevlar sheets to use as wall paper?

  • GeneralDisorder

    No good. You need a Faraday cage to block this since it uses high frequency signals like WiFi.

    Speaking of thwarting surveillance... Have you ever heard of optical microphones? You point a laser at something more or less reflective within line of sight distance. You read the light from line of sight distance. You parse that through a microphone system. Boom, optical microphone. Works for an alarming distance.

    If you have soundproof windows, guess what! It doesn't matter. As long as you can see into the window someone could be listening to your conversations and you'd never know. It doesn't have to be visible light either. I could be infrared, ultraviolet, etc, etc.

    Reflective windows? Only if you have sound-proofing between the reflective outer pane and inner pane.

  • Jenness

    This entire post is terrifying to me.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Rightfully so. Surveillance technology only gets better as time goes on. You can't uninvent things and when you build something someone else is going to make improvements on it eventually.

  • D3Fd0ck

    Give the ai a body and mix this with "norman"... one part at a time. Give it 10 years before we all fucked ourself in many ways...

  • Munihausen

    You are now entering a safety zone. No unauthorized weapons allowed.

  • D3Fd0ck

    Reminds me of a scene in the original "total recall" with schwarzenegger...

    Yeah were fucked.

  • WALLHAX

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    if Zack Bagans has taught me anything through his scientific research, it's that the dancing stick figure is assuredly a ghost

  • Jonathan Tippett

    Ah good, combine this with yesterdays violence bot and soon the thought police will be knocking on your door.

  • Ez

    I like the gif because it looks like he blinks through the wall like a mage.

  • Geekologie

    maybe he did

