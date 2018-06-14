An Artificial Intelligence System That Can Sense People's Movement Through Walls
RF-Pose, a new artificial intelligence system developed by researchers at MIT's Computer Science And Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL) can sense a person's posture and movement through walls by analyzing the radio signals emitted by wireless devices that bounce off their body. *dons metal pasta strainer helmet* "You're only amplifying the signals." Curses!
The researchers use a neural network to analyze radio signals that bounce off people's bodies, and can then create a dynamic stick figure that walks, stops, sits, and moves its limbs as the person performs those actions.
The future, folks: it's almost here. Still, I'm curious just how well this system actually works. Like, can it tell what I'm doing now? "It looks like you're pretending to perform a striptease." Hahahahha, pretending? Come get some of this, and bring all your singles.
Keep going for a video demonstration of the system complete with bitchin' soundtrack.
