Albino Stingray Helping Itself To A Crab Feast

Because Red Lobster isn't always open when you want it to be, this is a video of an albino stingray helping itself to all-you-can-eat spider crab legs on the ocean floor. You think this stingray knows that little punk who took out our man Steve? Stringrays can live 15 to 25 years in the wild so it could still be out there. I say we pay it a visit. "Somewhere in the entire ocean?" I've seen those Nemo movies they always find who they're looking for it can't be that hard.

Keep going for the video while I pack my snorkel.

