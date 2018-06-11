A Video Detailing How Pringles Are Made

June 11, 2018

This is a video from How It's Made detailing how everyone's favorite least space-wasting chips are made. SPOILER: you see, when one chip loves another chip very much THEY DIP THEMSELVES IN RANCH AND DO THE NASTY. Or get fried and pressed with a curved rolling mold so they stack easily. Wanna guess how long the chips are fried for? I'll give you hint: eleven seconds. For reference, I usually fry marshmallows for about thirty seconds. "Why are you frying marshmallows?" You just have to remember to let them cool for a while before trying to butt-huff them. "Wait, what?" Start heating the fryer.

Keep going for the clip, complete with a linked video preview right in the middle of the screen for the last twenty seconds.

Thanks to Lev, for reminding me of the time I finally gave Pringles a chance and realized they actually make a couple edible flavors in addition to all the shitty ones.

Run, Forrest, Run!: Army Unit To Begin Testing Exoskeletal Legs To Help Lift Heavy Loads, Reduce Injuries

Previous Story

Cool Spider Man Mask With Hands-Free Shuttering Eyes

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: chips, eating things, fascinating, frying things, hmm, how it's made, i love knowing how things are made, man i love eating so much, neato, pringles, snacks, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, well how about that
Previous Post
Next Post