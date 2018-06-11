A Video Detailing How Pringles Are Made

This is a video from How It's Made detailing how everyone's favorite least space-wasting chips are made. SPOILER: you see, when one chip loves another chip very much THEY DIP THEMSELVES IN RANCH AND DO THE NASTY. Or get fried and pressed with a curved rolling mold so they stack easily. Wanna guess how long the chips are fried for? I'll give you hint: eleven seconds. For reference, I usually fry marshmallows for about thirty seconds. "Why are you frying marshmallows?" You just have to remember to let them cool for a while before trying to butt-huff them. "Wait, what?" Start heating the fryer.

Keep going for the clip, complete with a linked video preview right in the middle of the screen for the last twenty seconds.

