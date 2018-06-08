A Pizza Box Designed For Eating Pizza In Bed

June 8, 2018

eating-pizza-in-bed-pizza-box.jpg

To celebrate Father's Day, this is the limited edition pizza box created by Boston Pizza and John St. Advertising with two legs that fold out like a breakfast-in-bed tray for eating pizza in the sack. Cool, but aren't ALL pizza boxes made for eating pizza in bed? What's wrong with just resting one on your belly like I do? "Besides making you look like a gluttonous monster?" My girlfriend happens to like the look, thank you very much. Isn't that right, honey? Honey?! Wait -- what's this note? Can you read it to me? "It says 'My dearest love, despite your penis being the absolute perfect specimen, I have to leave -- the pizza in bed has just become too much for me to bear.'" I'm heartbroken. "The rest looks like you practicing your girlfriend's signature." Give me that!

Keep going for a brief video.

Thanks to marnie, who knows what I like, and I like eating in bed. Actually I like doing everything in bed.

  • GeneralDisorder

    /r/latestagecapitalism (or if you're not a commie /r/aboringdystopia)

  • Megatron Jenkins

    Another pizza post, you hungry, GW?

  • Kevin

    Another pizza post, you hungry GW?

  • caleb

    Another pizza post, you hungry GW?

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Another step closer to being a complete piece of s**t

  • The only way to have pizza in bed is... http://d1ltpvilpndkci.cloud...

  • Fartbutt
  • Wooder

    Is this Eric Ord in bed saying "I got the FIRST BP pizza in bed box!...mmmmm...FIRST...that's me".

    He's just so happy...

  • Eric Ord

    #1 for fun, baby

  • Draco Basileus

    The circle of self destruction is now complete.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Another pizza post, you hungry GW?

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    Better than eating bed in pizza, AM I RIGHT PEOPLE???

  • Eric Ord
