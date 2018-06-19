A Little Plastic Clip-On That Turns Your Phone's Flashlight Into A Tiny Lamp

June 19, 2018

tiny-phone-lamp-1.jpg

This is Luma, a tiny $10 clip-on lampshade that diffuses your smartphone's flashlight so it can function as a little lamp. It's perfect for when you realize the bedside lamp in your hotel room doesn't work, which they never do. It's not perfect for keeping in your pocket, because it is kind of penis shaped and you don't want to sell yourself short. Plus if it accidentally falls out at the bar while you're digging around in your pocket for change to play the jukebox, anybody who sees is going to think it's a sex toy. Then what do you do? "Just smile and wink." Exactly, and then? "Immediately play 'Let's Get It On.'" Congratulations, there's nothing left for me to teach you.

Keep going for several more shots.

tiny-phone-lamp-5.jpg

tiny-phone-lamp-2.jpg

tiny-phone-lamp-3.jpg

Thanks to cran, who informed me a tissue cupped over your phone's flashlight can accomplish the same thing, it just won't look as good. Or good at all.

  • Jenness

    First thought: "and drains your battery".

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    AWWWWWWW!!!! <3 <3

  • Wooder

    Now you just need the smallest book with the smallest font and the BIGGEST MAGNIFYING GLASS. 1 step forward and 2 steps back.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Doesn't look all that powerful to me.

  • Irina Abramovich

    That's because GW used up all the sorcerer power in EXISTENCE for himself. He can make hot pockets in his jean pockets and melt nacho cheese in his cheese BOX -- it's made out of springs and hot wires that are hooked up to a unicorn/dog. He can make rain happen on a sunny day just by thinking about it and the squirrels love him for it. He can make jewelry out of diamonds but they are all BLUE.

  • Bling Nye

    Sometimes I really miss doing drugs.

  • Irina Abramovich

    It must mean that you think drugs are fun? I was referring to magic! Like riding a tricycle on a busy highway and not being hit by a speeding car?????????? MAGIC!

  • The_Wretched

    Use it on Hubree! I'm writing to you today to say i've never seen eric and irina sitting in a tree.

    #totalcoolcat lights on furry bits #batterydrains+>9000

  • Jonathan_Berisford

    Thank you.

