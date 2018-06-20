A LEGO Hermit Crab Built In A Real Shell

Because soon the only animals left on earth will be made of plastic, this is the hermit crab LEGO build created by LEGO enthusiast Paul Friesen (previously: two real crabs with LEGO shells). In his own words while I go down a rabbit hole online considering setting up a paludarium (a vivarium with both land and water features) for freshwater vampire crabs because my brain is a wild horse that can't be tamed:

I got this shell, and I knew what I needed to build. I used most of my smaller Flaming Yellowish Orange parts for the belly, and orange parts for the upper body. the claws can open and close, thanks to Droid bodies and Bionicle Eyes.

Great job. Also, I'm sure you'll all be interested to know that I've decided to put my vampire crab paludarium on hold for now because I'm going to be moving very soon, and the last thing I'd want to do is cause any undo stress to my animals -- their health and wellbeing is my utmost priority. "You never said you were moving. What about me?" What about you? "I'm your ROOMMATE." Our lease ends at midnight, I'd start packing.

