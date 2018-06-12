A Jawa Sandcrawler Toy Box Made From A Single Sheet Of Plywood

June 12, 2018

jawa-sandcrawler-toy-box.jpg

This is a video of Matthew Regonini of Youtube channel Never Not Making building a Jawa Sandcrawler toybox (complete with a ball return tunnel) from a single sheet of plywood that he routered and cut with a CNC (computer numeric control) machine (previously: his AT-ST high chair). He then attaches all the pieces with wood glue and pin nails. Simple enough. I mean, provided you have access to a CNC machine. If you don't, it looks like you're gonna have to do things the old fashioned way. "Which is?" Calling Bob Vila and Norm Abram. "Who are they?" WHO ARE THEY?! What do you mean, who are they?! "I have no clue who those people are." Me neither, my uncle told me to write it. He was snort-laughing so hard he pissed himself AND spilled his beer helmet.

Keep going for the build of the toy box, as well as one of an AT-AT rocking horse that was also made from a single piece of plywood and a few dowels.

Thanks Matthew, and keep up the good work.

  • Meh

    Is it me or does the guy look like a pedophile?

  • TheQiwiMan

    These kinds of videos always make me wanna make stuff. Very creative and cool.

  • paperboy

    Every 2 years I try to make stuff but then remember I don't have any skills or power tools and sawing stuff by hand isn't fun. I have 14 half-birdhouses and an almost-bicycle trailer in the garage.

  • Doog

    How are some people so talented? Actually, how are some people so motivated to do things?

  • GeneralDisorder

    I'm repeating someone who I don't really consider a hero but consider at least... you know, worthy of admiration... YouTuber AvE said in I think it was a "Ask Uncle Bumblefuck" episode "the trick is you gotta get up and do stuff". Which, yeah. That's a good place to start. Get up, and do.

    Also "if it ain't broke, keep fucking with it til it is".

  • paperboy

    Exactly.

