A Jawa Sandcrawler Toy Box Made From A Single Sheet Of Plywood

This is a video of Matthew Regonini of Youtube channel Never Not Making building a Jawa Sandcrawler toybox (complete with a ball return tunnel) from a single sheet of plywood that he routered and cut with a CNC (computer numeric control) machine (previously: his AT-ST high chair). He then attaches all the pieces with wood glue and pin nails. Simple enough. I mean, provided you have access to a CNC machine. If you don't, it looks like you're gonna have to do things the old fashioned way. "Which is?" Calling Bob Vila and Norm Abram. "Who are they?" WHO ARE THEY?! What do you mean, who are they?! "I have no clue who those people are." Me neither, my uncle told me to write it. He was snort-laughing so hard he pissed himself AND spilled his beer helmet.

Keep going for the build of the toy box, as well as one of an AT-AT rocking horse that was also made from a single piece of plywood and a few dowels.

Thanks Matthew, and keep up the good work.