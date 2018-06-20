A Bubble-Blowing Expert Shares Some Of Her Secrets

This is a WIRED video about bubble-blowing sorceress Melody Yang and her family's Gazillion Bubble Show in New York City. Unlike me, she is very good at what she does. Her demonstrations of the square bubble (3:00 in the video), spinning carousel bubble (4:00) and planet bubble (in the gif above and at 5:00 in the video) were most impressive. And here I thought my yo-yo show was spectacular. "You almost strangled yourself onstage." Pfft, that was all part of the act. "You called 911." I thought I was a goner.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees bubbles make everything better.