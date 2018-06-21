A 7-Minute Supercut Dance Montage From 292 Movies

This is a seven minute dance montage created with scenes from 292 different movies. You can see the whole sequential list of films usedHERE if you're interested. It was pretty fun to watch. It's amazing what a person with a lot of free time on their hands can accomplish, don't you think? Me? I aways have almost no free time, which is my go-to excuse for never accomplishing anything. I can't even remember the last time I made my bed. I can't even remember the last time my bed had sheets.

Keep going for the video. My favorite part was the people dancing.

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees dancing like nobody is watching is liberating, but dancing like everyone is watching and not caring what they thing is ULTIMATE FREEDOM.