70 People From 70 Different Countries Recite Their Country's Tourism Slogan

June 27, 2018

country-tourism-slogans.jpg

Amen to that, let's go.

The latest in Conde Naste's 'Many People Many Places' series (previously), this is a video of 70 people from 70 different countries reciting their country's travel slogan. Some countries don't even have travel slogans, a lot of the countries that do have very similar themes (and they appear to be grouped in those themes in the video), but after careful consideration I found Jamaica's ('Get all right') the best of the bunch. I also found Canada's ('Keep Exploring') the most unintentionally humorous. Like, 'Oh shit, this is Canada? We better keep moving.' And The United States' ('All within your reach') arguably the least accurate.

Keep going for the video while I brainstorm slogans for my own future country. I'm leaning towards 'Like a groin kick to the brain. COME GET U SOME.'

Thanks to Michelle B, who agrees many countries believe the key to a good tourism slogan is alliteration. And to Vonk, who's convinced 'Revealing your own Russia' will almost certainly lead to an angry, vodka-fueled bar fight. Possibly with a shirtless man who looks like a bear.

A Spinning Top With Hidden Motor, Gyroscope And Battery That Spins For Over 4 Hours

Previous Story

Coloring Outside The Lines: Crayola Releases Line Of Makeup

Next Story
  • Meh

    Not sure if the Netherlands were included but if so I'll improve it: Don't come.

  • TheQiwiMan

    "Help Us Get Back The Money The Clintons Stole From Our Relief Funds" - Haiti

  • Ez

    After Ukraine "It's all about U", U.S.A.'s should have been "It's all about me"

  • toba_fett

    USA - "Where walls are built"

  • Bling Nye

    They're actually built in Mexico and China now, and then assembled in the USA.

  • Colin Lang

    https://www.swedishtourista... "Spend the Summer in Sweden" - guess the girl from there didn't know it.

    same with Ghana: http://www.ghana.travel/ "Akwaaba" which means "Welcome!"

    Uzbekistan - Discover Now!
    http://tourism.uz/

    Great job on the research people!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: advertising, around the world, countries, earth, getting around, i would like to visit your countries very much, marketing, selling things, somebody give me some money to travel i need to travel, tourism, travel, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post