70 People From 70 Different Countries Recite Their Country's Tourism Slogan

Amen to that, let's go.

The latest in Conde Naste's 'Many People Many Places' series (previously), this is a video of 70 people from 70 different countries reciting their country's travel slogan. Some countries don't even have travel slogans, a lot of the countries that do have very similar themes (and they appear to be grouped in those themes in the video), but after careful consideration I found Jamaica's ('Get all right') the best of the bunch. I also found Canada's ('Keep Exploring') the most unintentionally humorous. Like, 'Oh shit, this is Canada? We better keep moving.' And The United States' ('All within your reach') arguably the least accurate.

Keep going for the video while I brainstorm slogans for my own future country. I'm leaning towards 'Like a groin kick to the brain. COME GET U SOME.'

