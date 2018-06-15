70 People From 70 Different Countries Demonstrate How They Count Money
This is the latest video from Condé Nast Traveler starring 70 people from 70 different countries demonstrating how they count paper money in their country (previously: saying hello and goodbye, making dog and cat sounds, and sneezing/saying 'bless you' or the equivalent). Or at least how they count money personally. Most were pretty standard, but there were several that were unique. Me? I've developed a far easier way of counting money: never having any. Paper money?! What do I look like, some sort of prince? I wish. Give me a penny for my thoughts? "Sure." *closes eyes, thinks hard* I should have asked for a nickel.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Linby, who agrees it must feel awfully nice counting all those buckaroonies.