70 People From 70 Different Countries Demonstrate How They Count Money

June 15, 2018

This is the latest video from Condé Nast Traveler starring 70 people from 70 different countries demonstrating how they count paper money in their country (previously: saying hello and goodbye, making dog and cat sounds, and sneezing/saying 'bless you' or the equivalent). Or at least how they count money personally. Most were pretty standard, but there were several that were unique. Me? I've developed a far easier way of counting money: never having any. Paper money?! What do I look like, some sort of prince? I wish. Give me a penny for my thoughts? "Sure." *closes eyes, thinks hard* I should have asked for a nickel.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees it must feel awfully nice counting all those buckaroonies.

Cinematic First Person POV Video From A Hot Wheels Car Going Down A Beach Track

Previous Story

That's Cool, We Need That: Spiders That Can Fly With Silk Parachutes

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: around the world, counting things, good to know, i only count to ten that back to one again and then try to remember how many tens there were but never get it right, interesting, international, learning by looking, money, neato, valuable information, video
Previous Post
Next Post