51-Year Old Woman In Australia Arrested For Drunk-Driving Horse To Drive-Thru Liquor Store While 4x The Legal Limit

A 51-year old woman in Brisbane, Australia was recently arrested for riding her horse to the drive-thru of a bottle shop (liquor store) while more than four times the legal driving limit. Police said after refusing to leave the premise she produced a blood-alcohol reading of 0.226, or more than enough to think she actually flew to the store with her newfound superpowers.

The horse was led back to Logan Central Police Station, where police were helped by council workers who walked it back to a property in Marsden while the woman was processed.

The woman was charged with being in charge of a horse while under the influence of liquor, and will appear at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on June 26. Police said drink-driving was not limited to a vehicle, and could include a horse.

Man, she already had a blood-alcohol level of 0.226 and was GOING BACK FOR MORE LIQUOR. No word if the woman is single, but a man can dream. "Of what?!" Getting her the help she so clearly needs.

A woman has been charged after allegedly riding a horse to a Logan bottle shop while more than four times the legal alcohol limit last night. https://t.co/0WJhgjQKZn pic.twitter.com/RZWFG0QUFa — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) June 5, 2018

Thanks to JP, who agrees is it really drunk driving if your horse already knows the way?