32 Stuntpeople Set Record For Most Simultaneous Full-Body Burns

This is a video of 32 stuntmen and women setting the Guinness World Record for most simultaneous full-body burns. Each burner had to remain flaming for a full 30 seconds for their participation to count, which they all achieved. "Witches did it first." Wow. I swear, I can't take you anywhere. "Not even out to eat?" Definitely not out to eat. "Not even if I eat off the kid's menu?" Not even if you ate off the restroom floor while I filmed it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, for reminding me I'll probably end up tied for the record for the longest full body burn, with a time of the the rest of eternity.