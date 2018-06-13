32 Stuntpeople Set Record For Most Simultaneous Full-Body Burns

June 13, 2018

full-burn-record.jpg

This is a video of 32 stuntmen and women setting the Guinness World Record for most simultaneous full-body burns. Each burner had to remain flaming for a full 30 seconds for their participation to count, which they all achieved. "Witches did it first." Wow. I swear, I can't take you anywhere. "Not even out to eat?" Definitely not out to eat. "Not even if I eat off the kid's menu?" Not even if you ate off the restroom floor while I filmed it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, for reminding me I'll probably end up tied for the record for the longest full body burn, with a time of the the rest of eternity.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I feel like there's some kind of irony that this happened in South Africa (a country where self-defense flamethrowers were once a thing sold legally to stop car-jackings).

    Also drought and stuff. That's less ironic and not as fun to joke about (too soon I guess?)

  • Bling Nye

    I can't remember the last time I've seen so many hotties together in one place.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Don't lie. It was college.

  • The_Wretched

    It's a hobby.

  • Draco Basileus

    Everybody needs something to be proud of...even these people.

