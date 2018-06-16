1/6 Scale '2001: A Space Odyssey' HAL 9000 Light-Up USB Drive

June 22, 2018

hal-9000-usb-1.jpg

This is the 1/6 scale light-up HAL 9000 USB drive available from Master Replicas Group. The unit comes with a removable keyring and HAL's eye glows red when plugged in. It's available in two models: a $25 unlimited edition 16GB drive, and a $65 numbered limited edition of 1,000 32GB version. For reference, you can get a regular 16GB USB drive for like $6, a 32GB for $12, and a 64GB for $16. Those ones just won't look like HAL 9000. You have to decide if that's something you're willing to pay for, and if you're willing to pay an even higher markup for a limited edition. Thankfully, my wallet made my decision for me. "What did it say?" Wallets don't talk. "But if it could." It would say I have a sweet ass and loves spending long hours smashed between it and the seat of my computer chair. But that's just my guess.

Keep going for a couple more shots.

hal-9000-usb-2.jpg

hal-9000-usb-3.jpg

hal-9000-usb-4.jpg

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees in like ten years we'll all look back and not believe USB drives were ever so expensive since you can now get a zettabyte one out of a 25¢ machine at your nearest space station.

