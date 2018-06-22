$100: The World's Most Expensive Milkshake

June 22, 2018

most-expensive-milkshake.jpg

In 'What do you mean I don't get to keep the pimp cup it comes in?' news, this the Guinness World Record holder for the world's most expensive milkshake, the $100 LUXE Milkshake from New York City eatery Serendipity 3. No word if it comes with a money-back guarantee to bring all the boys to the yard, but it better.

The record setting drink is served in a glass that's designed by Master Artist and Kellie DeFries, the 'Crystal Ninja'. The custom glass is covered with over 3,000 premium Swarovski crystals. The drink itself begins with Jersey cow milk which is known for its high butterfat content; Tahitian vanilla ice cream made from slow-grown, sun-cured vanilla beans; Devonshire luxury clotted cream, a thick and rich cream produced in Devon, England; Madagascar vanilla beans; 23 karat edible gold; whipped cream that's made from the milk of grass fed cows and infused with simple syrup and vanilla; Le Cremose Baldizzone (donkey caramel sauce [made with donkey milk]), a unique sauce made from Venezuelan cocoa, Piedmont hazelnuts, fresh donkey's milk, and cane sugar; and lastly Luxardo Gourmet Maraschino Cherries which are produced in produced in Luxardo, Italy.

Admittedly, those do sound like some quality ingredients, although I'm not sure I have a refined enough palate to appreciate them. I'm fine with a $5 Banana Split Blizzard from Dairy Queen. Sometimes I feel like even that's too decadent for me. "Well you are a dumpster Hobbit." I don't even know what that means but my mom is nodding yes.

Keep going for the Guinness World Record video.

Thanks to v, who agrees what stops a person from just saying their previously $4 milkshake now costs $200 and is the world's most expensive? RIDDLE ME THAT.

1/6 Scale '2001: A Space Odyssey' HAL 9000 Light-Up USB Drive

Previous Story

Get It Out Of Here: A Robotic Flying Snake

Next Story
  • Ijustsharted

    Part of this beverage came out of a donkey tit. That'll be $100 please.

  • Dao

    I’m gonna start a stall out the front of McDonalds and just shove $100 notes into their thickshakes and re-sell them for $101, get me a place in the Guinness Book Of Records.

  • Kaizer Chief

    With the exception of all the donkey produce, I could get all of those ingredients from my local Tesco, for £15 tops.

  • The Continental

    100 bucks....and still somebody in the kitchen is gonna stick their dick in it.

  • TheQiwiMan

    That's 20 bucks extra.

  • Joebags !

    Not entirely sure that's donkey's milk :|

  • Bling Nye

    23 carat gold, not 24 carat? Pfft, this is for fucking plebs.

  • You had me at "fresh donkey's milk"

  • TheQiwiMan

    They lost me at "fresh donkey's milk".

    Hey, HI FIVE me as we cross paths!

  • I dunno why but I instantly thought of this:
    http://3.bp.blogspot.com/_j...
    Picture sucks, but you can see it in action here: https://youtu.be/cpdt1EljZp...

    Men at work. Classic.

  • Beanhimself

    So is this to bring all the girls to the yard?

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i somewhat respect them for at least partially holding back, sticking to the theme, and not excessively throwing toppings like caviar on it just to inflate the price. $100 is relatively modest compared to some of the other "most expensive" foods that have been posted on here.

  • ifeelfatnsassy

    Vincent Vega is appalled.

  • Ez

    If you eat the crystals by accident, do you get to keep them? Why did they cut away right before the guy took a bite at the end? Is "Maraschino" really pronounced MARE-is-KEE-no? Okay, I could probably google that one.

  • Kaizer Chief

    Yep.

  • adsffda

    >premium Swarovski crystals

    overpriced cut glass? they couldn't even spring for drillbit-grade diamonds?

  • Meh

    You can get a way more expensive milkshake if you visit me though.

  • The_Wretched

    Finally a use for all the donkey milk from the donkey milking shows.

  • Bling Nye

    Was gonna say, last time I heard about donkey milk being added to ice cream, it involved someone being fired and criminally prosecuted afterwards.

  • Megatron Jenkins

    "Milk," lol.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: damn rich people, dessert, dessert for dinner, eating things, expensive, i scream you scream nobody can hear you scream in space, ice cream, ingredients, luxury, must be nice, really did you have to add the gold like it wasn't gaudy enough already with the bejeweled glass?, selling things, that's too much
Previous Post
Next Post