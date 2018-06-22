$100: The World's Most Expensive Milkshake

In 'What do you mean I don't get to keep the pimp cup it comes in?' news, this the Guinness World Record holder for the world's most expensive milkshake, the $100 LUXE Milkshake from New York City eatery Serendipity 3. No word if it comes with a money-back guarantee to bring all the boys to the yard, but it better.

The record setting drink is served in a glass that's designed by Master Artist and Kellie DeFries, the 'Crystal Ninja'. The custom glass is covered with over 3,000 premium Swarovski crystals. The drink itself begins with Jersey cow milk which is known for its high butterfat content; Tahitian vanilla ice cream made from slow-grown, sun-cured vanilla beans; Devonshire luxury clotted cream, a thick and rich cream produced in Devon, England; Madagascar vanilla beans; 23 karat edible gold; whipped cream that's made from the milk of grass fed cows and infused with simple syrup and vanilla; Le Cremose Baldizzone (donkey caramel sauce [made with donkey milk]), a unique sauce made from Venezuelan cocoa, Piedmont hazelnuts, fresh donkey's milk, and cane sugar; and lastly Luxardo Gourmet Maraschino Cherries which are produced in produced in Luxardo, Italy.

Admittedly, those do sound like some quality ingredients, although I'm not sure I have a refined enough palate to appreciate them. I'm fine with a $5 Banana Split Blizzard from Dairy Queen. Sometimes I feel like even that's too decadent for me. "Well you are a dumpster Hobbit." I don't even know what that means but my mom is nodding yes.

Keep going for the Guinness World Record video.

Thanks to v, who agrees what stops a person from just saying their previously $4 milkshake now costs $200 and is the world's most expensive? RIDDLE ME THAT.