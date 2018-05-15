WTF Was That?: Siri Reads Angry Rant From Mom To Daughter

Note: NSFW language and adult subject matter, listen at full volume. Also, how's that for a riveting screenshot?!

This is a video of the audio of a text read by Siri that was sent from a mother (possibly using voice recognition) to her daughter Rachel, who apparently struggles to refill the ice cube trays in the freezer (sounds like somebody needs to invest in a fridge with an ice maker) and possibly throws orgies in her mom's room when she's not home (as evidenced by a 'sticky substance' on her TV). Is it real? I doubt it, but I'd really like to think it is. I'd also really like to party with these two, because they both sound like a fun time provided you're cool drinking room-temperature cocktails and watching blurry television.

Keep going for the video while I speculate just how drunk these two got together on Mother's Day. My guess is impressively.

Thanks to Deluca