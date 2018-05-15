WTF Was That?: Siri Reads Angry Rant From Mom To Daughter

May 15, 2018

siri-reads-moms-rant.jpg

Note: NSFW language and adult subject matter, listen at full volume. Also, how's that for a riveting screenshot?!

This is a video of the audio of a text read by Siri that was sent from a mother (possibly using voice recognition) to her daughter Rachel, who apparently struggles to refill the ice cube trays in the freezer (sounds like somebody needs to invest in a fridge with an ice maker) and possibly throws orgies in her mom's room when she's not home (as evidenced by a 'sticky substance' on her TV). Is it real? I doubt it, but I'd really like to think it is. I'd also really like to party with these two, because they both sound like a fun time provided you're cool drinking room-temperature cocktails and watching blurry television.

Keep going for the video while I speculate just how drunk these two got together on Mother's Day. My guess is impressively.

Thanks to Deluca, who agrees this is the sort of parent-child bond every parent and child dreams about.

Finally, A 6-Inch Captain Picard Facepalm Bust For Your Desk

Previous Story

Cat Escapes Would-Be Ambush In Alley With His Ninja Moves

Next Story
  • Meh

    Its a Jersey thing?

  • Talon184

    I want to know what the sticky stuff was...

  • Adibobea9

    Siri has quite a foul mouth…

  • shashi

    ...and a few kinks

  • Jenness

    No way this is real.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I sincerely hope that was fake.

  • paperboy

    Abortion is legal.

  • Bling Nye

    Is the 128th trimester too late?

  • paperboy

    It's never too late.

  • The_Wretched

    Um knuckes deep? I think this one is a fake / humor piece.

  • shashi

    should've gone wrist deep?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: audio, dammit rachel get your shit together, getting along, having a great time, i learned a lot, ice, impressive, oh wow, parenting, partying, relationships, siri, video, we have rules in this house!, well that sounded like a fun time, whee!, wtf was that?
Previous Post
Next Post