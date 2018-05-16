What Sorcery Is This?: A Cake That Looks Exactly Like A Slice Of Detroit Style Pizza

This is the pizza cake created by Natalie and Dave Sideserf of Sideserf Cakes in Austin, Texas. It looks identical to a slice of Detroit-style pizza from their favorite pizza place, 313 Pizza. I also included a timelapse video of the cake's creation, so you know it's not fake. But the question remains -- would you be disappointed if you thought you were eating a piece of pizza and it turned out to be cake? That was a trick question, who cares, I'm happy eating anything, I don't care if it looks like one thing and tastes like another. One time I ate a shoe. "What did you think it was?" A shoe.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to speakerbox, who knows what I like, and I like pizza and cake, and probably in that order (I used to like cake more because I had a sweet tooth but my dentist had to remove it because, "Holy shit, man -- it's called toothpaste, you brush with it.")