Ron Howard Narrates Star Wars: A New Hope In The Style Of Arrested Development

To promote Solo: A Star Wars Story and celebrate Star Wars Day, this is a video of Ron Howard narrating the story of Star Wars: A New Hope in the same style as he narrates episodes of Arrested Development. It was fun to watch and listen to, not unlike eavesdropping on a couple arguing at the table next to yours at a restaurant. *wiping tears of joy, whispering to girlfriend* She said he has a cat penis!

