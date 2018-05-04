Ron Howard Narrates Star Wars: A New Hope In The Style Of Arrested Development

May 4, 2018

star-wars-arrested-development-narration.jpg

To promote Solo: A Star Wars Story and celebrate Star Wars Day, this is a video of Ron Howard narrating the story of Star Wars: A New Hope in the same style as he narrates episodes of Arrested Development. It was fun to watch and listen to, not unlike eavesdropping on a couple arguing at the table next to yours at a restaurant. *wiping tears of joy, whispering to girlfriend* She said he has a cat penis!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Andrea, Nick and hairless, who agree and that's why you always leave a note.

A Seven Minute Video Of A Vet Demonstrating How To Properly Pick Up A Cat

Previous Story

Beat Sabers: A Virtual Reality, Star Wars Inspired Rhythm Video Game Where You Slash The Beat With Lightsabers

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: arrested development, characters, love that guy, mashup, may the fourth, movies, narrating things, promoting things, shows, so that's what that looks and sounds like, star wars, star wars day, sure why not, telling stories, there's always money in the banana stand
Previous Post
Next Post