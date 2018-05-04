Video Of 'The Most Bizarre Squid' Cephalopod Expert Has Ever Seen

This is a video of a previously unknown species of squid chilling out at a depth of around 850-meters (~2,790-feet) on an unnamed mound (name it Bikini Bottom) in the Gulf Of Mexico. Now I've seen a lot of squid in my day (I wanted to be a marine biologist all the way through high school), and that is definitely one of the most peculiar species I've ever seen, and one of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's resident cephalopod experts agrees with me, calling it "the most bizarre squid" he's ever seen. It reminds me of a Half-Life headcrab.

Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Calamari." Dammit, not everything has to be about food. Speaking of though -- whenever I have raw oysters I always think of the first person who shucked one of those things (or bashed it open with a rock), looked at the loogie inside and thought, "Now that -- THAT'S the key to some wicked boners right there."

Keep going for the video.