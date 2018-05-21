Video Of The Evolution Of Hot Wheels Cars To Celebrate Brand's 50th Annivesary

May 21, 2018

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the brand, this is a video of the evolution of Hot Wheels cars, complete with pop-up landmark years for the toys. I learned a lot by watching it -- mostly, that I'd forgotten about those heat-activated color-changing cars that were released in 1988. Those were pretty sweet. Man, I can still remember the first time I was finally able to rip the wheels off a Hot Wheels car and jam them up my nose and have to go to the ER to get them removed. "Um, what?" *reminiscing fondly* Those were simpler times.

    I remember having colors changers. Nothing like getting yourself some frozen snacks and seeing the car you had put there 2 days ago and then forgetting you were hungry to begin with. I had a blast running down my mom's neck who sat on the couch with the frozen hot-wheel and then screaming away with glee as she screamed of frozen shock.

    So many nostalgic memories of playing with those "Crack-Up" ones, where they had the spring-loaded rotating sides that flipped to show damage after being hit.

    Good times.

