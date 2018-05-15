Video Of A Penguin Chasing A Butterfly Around Its Enclosure At The Zoo

This is a short vertical video of a penguin chasing a butterfly around its enclosure at a zoo. Does he just want to be friends? Lovers? Is he astonished the butterfly has functional, flying wings and he doesn't so he's asking how to build a chrysalis so he can metamorphose into a bird that can actually take to the skies? Or is he just fishing for a compliment about how good he looks in his tuxedo? I have so many questions. "You think about these things a lot, GW." I care about the things that matter most. "He just wants to eat it." I was afraid of that.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Rachael Z, who wants to know if a penguin and butterfly's offspring could fly. VALID QUESTION.