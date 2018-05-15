Video Of A Penguin Chasing A Butterfly Around Its Enclosure At The Zoo

May 15, 2018

This is a short vertical video of a penguin chasing a butterfly around its enclosure at a zoo. Does he just want to be friends? Lovers? Is he astonished the butterfly has functional, flying wings and he doesn't so he's asking how to build a chrysalis so he can metamorphose into a bird that can actually take to the skies? Or is he just fishing for a compliment about how good he looks in his tuxedo? I have so many questions. "You think about these things a lot, GW." I care about the things that matter most. "He just wants to eat it." I was afraid of that.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Rachael Z, who wants to know if a penguin and butterfly's offspring could fly. VALID QUESTION.

  • Jenness

    Cute if you like penguins, horrifying if you like butterflies and are able to hear the screams of terror coming from the insect as it tries to flee away from the beaks of death

  • paperboy

    Cute af. But the cinder blocks and plywood, a nice touch to recreate the penguin's natural habitat. Zoos are depressing.

  • Irina Abramovich

    This penguin and butterfly are cute and sweet. I could watch a penguin chase a butterfly for a full hour, I think.=)

  • The_Wretched

    Penguins only look cute. Once they open their mouths, you can see there vestiges of their innate eldritch horror ancestry.

  • Geekologie
  • The_Wretched

    Sad part is I have a comment on that post from 3 years ago.

  • Bling Nye

    Btw, if you still haven't seen the movie Teeth, you should.

  • The_Wretched

    I have! (@.@)

  • The_Wretched

    Exactly.

  • Doog

    Penguins are the second best animal after Red Panda's.

  • shashi

    how bout golden moles?

  • Eric Ord

    On might even say red pandas are... first?

