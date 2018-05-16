Video Of A Motorcyclist Stunting In Front Of Police

This is a video of a motorcyclist performing a variety of bike stunts while driving alongside a St. Louis Metropolitan Police SUV. At one point the officer driving the vehicle even appears to stick out his fist for a first-bump (although the biker only offers him a foot). Just what the hell is going on here? "He's too cool," I imagine one officer saying to his partner, "The road is his, let's just get out of here and go grab some coffee."

Keep going for the video. When reached for comment about the incident, DMX just yelled, "That's how Ruff Ryders roll!" and hung up on me.

Thanks to MAXAR, who agrees that little running man dance he performed standing on the bike seat has got to be one of the least intimidating tricks ever created.