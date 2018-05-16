Video Of A Motorcyclist Stunting In Front Of Police

May 16, 2018

This is a video of a motorcyclist performing a variety of bike stunts while driving alongside a St. Louis Metropolitan Police SUV. At one point the officer driving the vehicle even appears to stick out his fist for a first-bump (although the biker only offers him a foot). Just what the hell is going on here? "He's too cool," I imagine one officer saying to his partner, "The road is his, let's just get out of here and go grab some coffee."

Keep going for the video. When reached for comment about the incident, DMX just yelled, "That's how Ruff Ryders roll!" and hung up on me.

Thanks to MAXAR, who agrees that little running man dance he performed standing on the bike seat has got to be one of the least intimidating tricks ever created.

  • First-bump?!? Dude, you can't say that, you're going to attract the First trolls!

  • bustedgiveadamn

    They get away with this because they have no plates and no way for the officer to give them a citation. If the cops give chase to these guys they end up endangering civilians by blowing through lights and causing traffic accidents. They've found it's better just to ignore these idiots.

  • Spike

    I was hoping no one had said this yet so I could be the know-it-all.

  • Andrew Williams

    Curious... what is the legality of driving like this? Is it necessarily reckless driving if he doesn't lose control?

  • Tigerh8r

    Please go to law school and then run for the legislature. We need some logical thinkers making the law.

  • paperboy

    You'd better look into this.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Just in case the slowest in the class still thinks handing out traffic citations has anything at all to do with "safety", and is not just a way to generate revenue through extortion...

  • Tigerh8r

    So .. what are the chances of stopping a sport bike by chasing him in an SUV? I gotta guess the cop realized there was little he could do about it.

  • sizzlepants

    The guy on the bike is OBVIOUSLY white...

  • Bling Nye

    And quite possibly an off-duty cop.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    life is short. stunt it.

  • Bling Nye

    I saw the stuntin' but didn't see no flossin'.

    Dental hygiene is important, kids.

  • Fartbutt

    I like the move where he slammed his balls on the bike with his feet in the air. That's my classic maneuv on women these days

  • 600k?

    same. lol

  • Mark

    I gotta admit...he's pretty good.

    I would have side swiped him though.

  • Spike

    I dunno. Murder seems like a bit of an escalation.

