Video Of A Guy Skipping A Stone Over 400 Feet

This is a video of a man calmly skipping a stone over 400 feet (the buoys to the left extend to 400 feet). It's not the clearest video I've ever seen, but I do believe he accomplishes what he claims provided those buoys really do extend 400 feet and there was no CGI involved, which there probably was because this is the internet. Come on, man, if you want us to take your rock-skipping seriously you need to invest in a nicer camera setup. Something better than a flip-phone taped to your head. That might work for Bigfoot sightings, but this is the highly competitive sport of rock skippin' we're talking about here, take it seriously. Now -- who wants to meet me at the river by the old train tracks after work and skip some rocks of our own? Anybody? "I'll come." Not you, anybody else? "What about me?" I already said no. Alright fine you can come, but you only get to gather rocks, you don't get to throw any. Consider this your probationary period. Oh -- and make sure my cup is always full. "With what?" Beer from the keg you're bringing.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marlon, who agrees there's nothing more relaxing than skipping stone and drinking beer besides being dead.