Video Of A 'Buff' Cat Strutting Its Stuff

May 29, 2018

buff-cat.jpg

This is a short video of a massive cat on the prowl for some love. It finds it too, in the hands of the person filming. So like, has this cat been juicing and hitting the gym, or is it just big boned? "It's fat." That's pretty meaty for an outdoor cat. Somebody needs to get this guy on an underwater treadmill, STAT. I know a personal trainer. Granted he charges $60/hour and I'm still a breathless turd, but I do know him.

Keep going for a couple shots and a video while I daydream about just how hard that cat could knead my belly.

buff-cat-1.jpg

buff-cat-2.jpg

Thanks to Catherine, who agrees that cat must cost its owner a small fortune in weightlifting supplements alone.

animals, big boned, cats, coming through!, damn, holy smokes, large, large and in charge, make way, meow?, pets, take all the fancy feast -- just don't hurt me, video, what is going on here?, would not mess with, would not want to run into in a dark alley
