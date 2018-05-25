Valiant Effort: Fox Hangs On As Bald Eagle Tries To Steal Its Rabbit Dinner

This is a photo captured by wildlife photographer Kevin Ebi, as well as a video from Zachary Hartje starring a bald eagle that dives out of the sky to steal a rabbit from a young fox (kit). The fox does its best to hang on almost twenty feet into the air, although it's ultimately flung back down to earth without its meal. Still, it lived to hunt another day. Sometimes you need to know when to let go, that's an important life lesson. Take my girlfriend for example -- she probably should have abandoned ship months ago. "I never should have gotten involved in the first place." There she is!

Keep going for the video, and you can see Kevin's full photographic record of the incident at his website HERE.

Thanks to RevDr Dom and ilana, both of whom would have jumped onto the back of that eagle and made it their new battle mount. Nobody is going to mess with a fox riding an eagle.