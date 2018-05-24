Unstoppable: Charging A Nokia 3310 Brick Phone With A Million Volts

It's alive!

This is a video of Youtuber kreosan attempting to charge a classic Nokia 3310 brick phone with a million volts of electricity. Does it survive? SPOILER: Of course it does, it's a Nokia 3310. He then tries the same thing with a modern smartphone and it tweaks out the entire time before rendering itself unusable. They sure don't make them like they used to. Also, dude must really believe in the Nokia 3310 because he's sitting awfully close to that thing in the event it explodes. "I'd trust it with my life." Clearly, you just did.

Keep going for the video (skip to 0:30 for the action to begin), while I roll back my mobile technology to a Motorola Bravo LX pager in see-through Bimini blue just like I used to have.

Thanks to asdfasdf, who agrees when it doubt, crank it up to 11 and see what happens.