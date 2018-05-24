Unstoppable: Charging A Nokia 3310 Brick Phone With A Million Volts

May 24, 2018

charging-brickphone-with-a-million-volts.jpg

It's alive!

This is a video of Youtuber kreosan attempting to charge a classic Nokia 3310 brick phone with a million volts of electricity. Does it survive? SPOILER: Of course it does, it's a Nokia 3310. He then tries the same thing with a modern smartphone and it tweaks out the entire time before rendering itself unusable. They sure don't make them like they used to. Also, dude must really believe in the Nokia 3310 because he's sitting awfully close to that thing in the event it explodes. "I'd trust it with my life." Clearly, you just did.

Keep going for the video (skip to 0:30 for the action to begin), while I roll back my mobile technology to a Motorola Bravo LX pager in see-through Bimini blue just like I used to have.

Thanks to asdfasdf, who agrees when it doubt, crank it up to 11 and see what happens.

Don't Tell My Aunt: Wine Kegs Now Available

Previous Story

People From 70 Different Countries Say Hello And Goodbye

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: back in the day, cell phones, classic, dumbphones, electricity, experimenting, indestructible, it's alive!, mobile phones, nokia, phone, smartphones, sure why not, take that!, they sure don't make them like they used to, things that won't break, unbreakable, unstoppable, you can't stop me, zippity zap!
Previous Post
Next Post