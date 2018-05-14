Two Guys Spend Six Years Building Life-Size Replica Of The Millennium Falcon Cockpit

May 14, 2018

This is a WIRED video discussing Greg Dietrich and Jake Polatty's quest to build a screen-accurate replica of the Millennium Falcon cockpit over the past six years in my old hometown of Huntsville, Alabama. The lights light up, the switches switch, panels open and close, and the sound effects effect. Greg alone estimates he's spent between $30,000 - $60,000 on the project, which I think we can all agree is money well spent. Now it just needs a giant projector screen in front of it so I can really play space smuggler. Unfortunately I doubt that will ever happen since the guys are still mad at me for spilling my cocktail all over the hyperdrive controls and trying to wipe it up with one of the seat cushions. Whatever man, I went to Space Camp.

