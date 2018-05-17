Two Guys Aim To Release A Functional Dick Tracy Watch

This is a teaser trailer for the functional Dick Tracy watch that Nick Mathis and his brother want to make a reality. They're looking for 5,000 people interested in an officially licensed, Blue-Tooth enabled replica of Dick Tracy's watch that can make and receive calls, and tell the time via an analog timepiece. If you're interested you can join their Indiegogo mailing list HERE for a 40% off perk when the campaign launches. I haven't really read many Dick Tracy comic strips, but I did see the movie with Warren Beaty. "And Madonna's breasts in that sheer top in that one scene." Now why would you go and bring that up? I've spent years trying to forget about those things and here you go just dredging up the past all willy-nilly. "Are you okay, GW?" *sobbing* I made my own poster with a dot-matrix printer!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks Nick, and good luck. Also, if you need a tester this would give me the perfect excuse to convince my parents to finally let me get a smartphone.