Trippy 'Out Of Time' Offset Wall Clock

May 1, 2018

trippy-wall-clock-1.jpg

This is the €59 (~$71) Out Of Time wall clock made and sold by light4dark. Thanks to a sheet of clear acrylic glass, it appears some of the clock's numbers are actually on the wall. I'm not sure how convincing the illusion looks in real life (i.e. with a glare), but I imagine it's trippy enough looking. Whoa bro, I'm not sure if I'm just really drunk, but it looks like your clock is slipping off onto the wall! "It's a novelty clock." Cool, but I do think I'm really drunk too because I did just pee in all your dresser drawers. Make pizza rolls.

Keep going for a couple more color options.

trippy-wall-clock-2.jpg

trippy-wall-clock-3.jpg

trippy-wall-clock-4.jpg

Thanks to Clark, who dreams of a life where time doesn't matter. Same here.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This is only fun if you hang it up in the middle of someone's acid trip.

  • Jenness

    I suspect what GW suspects - that this is some interesting photoshop and it looks like a cheap plastic piece of crap in person.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I comment way too much on Geekologie, so I'm not gonna leave a comment on this one.

  • Gingerbread

    I suspect you to be GW in disguise

  • TheQiwiMan

    COMPLEMENT ACCEPTED

  • Meh

    That backfired didn't it.

  • Eric Ord

    b niec

