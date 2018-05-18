Trippy: New Auditory Video Lets You Hear 'Brainstorm' Or 'Green Needle' Depending On Which You Want To Hear

May 18, 2018

brainstorm-green-needle.jpg

Hot on the heels of the Yanny vs Laurel debate (I only heard a demon begging to be set free), this is a new video of an interactive Ben 10 Alien Force toy that sounds like it's saying 'brainstorm' or 'green needle' (or, as commenter TheQiwiMan pointed out, 'brain needle' or 'green storm'), depending on what one you want to hear. Pretty cool, right? Unfortunately, no matter how hard I wanted it to, I couldn't make it sound like it was saying 'I love you'. That's something you can never really hear enough, you know? "Awww, I love you." YOU DON'T MEAN IT. "You know I do." Whatever, mom!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to ClosetNerd, who agrees only hearing what you want to hear is really a gift provided you don't care about consequences.

Orderly Chaos: Beautiful Slow Motion Magnet Collisions

Previous Story

Finally, A Sequin Pillow That You Can Rub To Reveal Nicolas Cage's Creepy Face

Next Story
  • Lucas Grodzinski

    Nothing even remotely "needle" in there. I can hear "brain Storm" or maybe closer to "brain store."

  • Jenness

    By the way, it was Laurel and all you Yanny freaks are freaks. I hear brain storm but can kind of see how green storm could come out - but not needle - nope - you are lying liars if you say you hear that. lololol

  • kodama

    Try getting a good pair of headphones and turning the volume up. That should help unless it's your ears that can't pick up high frequencies.

  • TheQiwiMan

    You: "I can hear either 'brainstorm' or 'green needle'

    Me, an intellectual: "I can hear both of those, but I can also hear 'green storm' and 'brain needle'

  • Geekologie

    I will be updating the article to reflect this

  • TheQiwiMan

    <3 <3 <3 My life is now complete! <3 <3 <3

    *dies*

  • Jesus Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Green Stool!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: audio, choose your own adventure, cool, debating things, ears, freaky deaky, having a great time, hearing things, interesting, my mom thought i was changing the video on her, so that's what that sounds like, the senses, video, well how about that!
Previous Post
Next Post