Tour Of The Home A Couple Covered In Graffiti Style Murals

This is a video tour of the Graffiti House owned by couple Travis and Amber of PaintStuffTogether. Travis and Amber are both artists and decided to liven up their living space (I feel like I'm on HGTV right now) with a bunch of graffiti style wall murals. They did a great job. I would live there. Can I live there? Let me just grab a few of my things.

Keep going for the video tour (complete with sweet 1950's style diner kitchen). More still shots HERE.

Thanks Travis, and I swear I won't scratch my name on the mirror in the bathroom.