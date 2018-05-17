Timelapse Of A Giant Geometric Full Back Tattoo Getting Inked

This is a timelapse video of a large geometric full back tattoo being inked by artist LEWISINK of France, who specializes in creating geometric patterns, both on and off skin (more of his work on Instagram HERE). Plus there's some BONUS top of the butt crack at the very end of the video. "Grow up, GW." Don't even act like you're not gonna stick around for it now that you know it's there.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my girlfriend, who's trying to convince me to get a full back maze tattoo so she has something to do after I pass out in bed at 8PM.