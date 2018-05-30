Time Traveling F1 Race Car During The 2018 Monaco Grand Prix

This is a video from the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix of an F1 race car that's throwing sparks and causes the car behind it to time travel when it hits 88MPH. Why the car that was actually throwing the sparks wasn't the one to time travel is beyond me, but the space time continuum is a wild and unpredictable thing. Like a roommate who rolls dice to decide whether or not to wear pants. "I wear them when I need to." Jesus -- we went to IKEA, Derek.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees that's not how flux capacitors work.