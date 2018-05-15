They're Growing Stronger: Video Of A Robot Doing Sit-Ups, Push-Ups And Other Exercises

May 15, 2018

Yeah, no, I'm not holding his feet.

This is a video demonstration of a robot developed at the University Of Tokyo that can perform various exercises thanks to "a skeletal structure, joints, muscles, body proportions, and even a sort of central nervous system" similar to that of a human. The exercises it performs probably won't earn it a Presidential Physical Fitness Test award anytime soon (it can only do half a sit-up, half a push-up, and just hangs from the bar for a pull-up), but I'm sure it's already strong enough to kill us all anyways. I thought the best part of the video though is the very end when the dude has a little voodoo doll of the robot and starts bending and contorting it to make the full-size version squirm around on the floor. Now if he'd just smacked it with a hammer a couple times -- now THAT-- "Would be a video worth masturbating to?" What? No -- some things you just don't say out loud.

Keep going for the video of your new PE teacher.

Thanks to cjcjcjcj, who agrees it's only a matter of time until robots are opening their own CrossFit gyms.

  • Jenness
  • Draco Basileus

    The day this thing does burpees is when I'll be impressed.

  • The_Wretched

    It needs to work on range of motion. That 'chin up' was a 'pull up' btw and didn't exactly happen. Boston Dynamics, they are not. I wonder if they made it easy to clean?

  • Bling Nye

    I'm sure they'll be fitted with easily cleanable silicon shells of some sort before the murder rampages, probably hydrophobic coating as well so might not even have to spray the blood off.

  • shashi

    .......aaaaaaaaaand Surrogates!

  • Munihausen

    You call that a sit up? #notimpressed

  • TheQiwiMan

    To be fair, ANY video could be "a video worth masturbating to" if you're thirsty enough, right?

  • Doog

    Yes you're absolutely correct.

  • Eric Ord

    They can do sit-ups, push-ups, and other exercises, but, indeed, can they get FIRST?

  • Doog

    Obviously, yes, they can. Any insignificant thing, like posting "First", could easily be done by an automated or mechanical being. It's like literally the kind of work robots are meant to do at this time - pointless things that humans don't want to bother doing because it's a waste of a human's time.

  • Eric Ord

    "insignificant"

    >:O

