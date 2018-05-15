They're Growing Stronger: Video Of A Robot Doing Sit-Ups, Push-Ups And Other Exercises

Yeah, no, I'm not holding his feet.

This is a video demonstration of a robot developed at the University Of Tokyo that can perform various exercises thanks to "a skeletal structure, joints, muscles, body proportions, and even a sort of central nervous system" similar to that of a human. The exercises it performs probably won't earn it a Presidential Physical Fitness Test award anytime soon (it can only do half a sit-up, half a push-up, and just hangs from the bar for a pull-up), but I'm sure it's already strong enough to kill us all anyways. I thought the best part of the video though is the very end when the dude has a little voodoo doll of the robot and starts bending and contorting it to make the full-size version squirm around on the floor. Now if he'd just smacked it with a hammer a couple times -- now THAT-- "Would be a video worth masturbating to?" What? No -- some things you just don't say out loud.

Keep going for the video of your new PE teacher.

Thanks to cjcjcjcj, who agrees it's only a matter of time until robots are opening their own CrossFit gyms.