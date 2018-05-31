The US Map Of 'How How To Spell ______' For Each State

May 31, 2018

how-to-spell-map-cut.jpg

Note: Larger version HERE just in case.

In honor of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee, this is the United States map of misspellings created by Google Trends. Each state is represented by the word most often Googled with 'How To Spell ______' (previously: the 2016 edition). As you can see, a lot of states struggle to spell 'beautiful', and I think we can agree that supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, while a real word, shouldn't count. Also, I like how Florida's most Googled word to spell is allegedly 'hors d'oeuvres', like old people actually know how to use computers and Florida Man eats anything but roadkill. Nice try, Google, did the Florida Department Of Gentrification put you up to this?

Thanks to ICUP, who clearly functions at the highest maturity level.

INTENSE: The Sport Of Dodging A Spear Repeatedly Jabbed At Your Face

Previous Story

Nike Releasing Fanny Pack Sandals (Technically Tootsie Pack Sandals)

Next Story
  • Meh

    This says a lot of about the American education system. Looks like when you finish middle school in the Netherlands then you're pretty much like the avg. schooled American.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Come on, people, is it really that difficult to spell "Beautiful"?

    "Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that." - George Carlin

  • Only the people that never saw Truman Show.

  • Mark

    I'm not sure I want to know why Alabama's word is "cousin".

    umm.....check please!

  • Ollie Williams

    Filing for marriage paperwork.

  • Draco Basileus

    I'm assuming that for Colorado that is résumé, rather than just resume.

  • Richard

    I am definitely not above using google to find the spelling of a word but aren't these some really weird "how to spell"-words? Most of these you're able to hear how to spell by just saying them out loud. I can understand the ones where you may want to check how many of a certain letter there should be (eg businesses) but still...

    And as for "beautiful"; all you need is Jim Carey: https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Maine trying to find how to spell Connecticut, BWAHAHAHA! Why? I'm also tipping my hat to Montana's procrastination.

    It's depressing to see so many easy normal everyday words in there. The only two acceptable ones are hors-d'oeuvres since it's French and supercali... *google, then copy-paste* supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

  • Richard

    I never realized that it was called Connecticut until I read your comment! I've always thought it's Conneticut XD

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Don't you pronounce the "connect" in Connecticut?

  • Mark

    yes, whenever I spell it I hear it in my head as "connect i cut"

  • Ez

    Also the "r" in February. And the "d" before the "n" in Wednesday.

  • Richard

    I'm Swedish, live in Sweden, and have only ever heard the name Connecticut on TV. For some reason I haven't heard/registered the "c" there and honestly I can barely say it when trying now. It feels like a tongue twister to me!

  • The_Wretched

    con-net-e-cut
    We don't pronounce the 2nd c.

  • Richard

    Ah, that explains why then! thx

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: good to know, google, googling things, i can't spell anything, interesting, learning by looking, maps, spelling is hard, spelling things, sure why not, the internet, the united states of misspelling, united states, us, valuable information, words
Previous Post
Next Post