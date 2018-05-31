The US Map Of 'How How To Spell ______' For Each State

Note: Larger version HERE just in case.

In honor of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee, this is the United States map of misspellings created by Google Trends. Each state is represented by the word most often Googled with 'How To Spell ______' (previously: the 2016 edition). As you can see, a lot of states struggle to spell 'beautiful', and I think we can agree that supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, while a real word, shouldn't count. Also, I like how Florida's most Googled word to spell is allegedly 'hors d'oeuvres', like old people actually know how to use computers and Florida Man eats anything but roadkill. Nice try, Google, did the Florida Department Of Gentrification put you up to this?

Thanks to ICUP, who clearly functions at the highest maturity level.