The Piggyback Rider: A Harness So A Child Can Stand On Your Back
This is the $95 Piggyback Rider, a set of two harnesses (one worn by the adult with a foot-bar and grab-straps at the shoulders, and the other by the child with two carabiners that attach to the adult's) that allow a kid to stand on your back indefinitely without falling or you having to hold them. Obviously, it's perfect for a parent wearing stilts and a long black cloak so you can pretend you're a two-headed ogre.
Keep going for a couple more shots and an as-seen-on-TV style commercial while I fondly recall how my dad used to float me just above his head with a bunch of helium balloons tied around his armpit.
Thanks to Brian But Not That One, who promised me a piggyback around the office, which I plan to collect on.
Read More: carrying things, children, did you just puke on me?, having a great time, holding things, i'm flying jack!, kids, man i used to love piggybacks, parenting, please stop yelling in my ear, storage, sure why not, whatever makes parenting easier is a plus, whee!, you pee on daddy's back again and the piggybacks are over