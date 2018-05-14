The Piggyback Rider: A Harness So A Child Can Stand On Your Back

May 14, 2018

piggy-back-harness-1.jpg

This is the $95 Piggyback Rider, a set of two harnesses (one worn by the adult with a foot-bar and grab-straps at the shoulders, and the other by the child with two carabiners that attach to the adult's) that allow a kid to stand on your back indefinitely without falling or you having to hold them. Obviously, it's perfect for a parent wearing stilts and a long black cloak so you can pretend you're a two-headed ogre.

Keep going for a couple more shots and an as-seen-on-TV style commercial while I fondly recall how my dad used to float me just above his head with a bunch of helium balloons tied around his armpit.

piggyback-harness-2.jpg

piggyback-harness-3.jpg

Thanks to Brian But Not That One, who promised me a piggyback around the office, which I plan to collect on.

Video Of Hummers Dropping From Sky After Soldier Deliberately Cut Parachute Straps

Previous Story

ATLAS Escapes: A Remix Of The Latest Boston Dynamics ATLAS Video With Imagined Audio

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    Oh yeah that metal bar constantly hitting your lower back looks REAL comfortable.

  • Fartbutt

    Who is in charge these days? The kids, or the adults? This will be remembered 20000 years into the future as kids ruling over adults and we will become slaves to our own spawn... or are we already??????????

  • The_Wretched

    And when the kid gets tired and tries to sit down or jump off? What happens then? 40# launching itself backwards stands a very good chance of pulling me off balance and landing on them.

  • shashi

    i'll stick to the leash and snacks for Pavlovian conditioning

  • Eric Ord

    Dad is The_Wretched

    Little kid is me

  • FearlessFarris

    My Master Blaster costume is going to be so sick.

  • Geekologie

    at first I thought Blaster Master and I was very confused

    https://r.mprd.se/media/ima...

  • Bling Nye

    Two men enter. One man leaves.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Eric Ord sent me.

    He told me to tell you all that he loves you.

    (And that 95 bucks for this is about 90 bucks too much)

  • Eric Ord

    ???

    I'd give my right eye for this

  • Geekologie

    somebody send one to Eric and see if he's a man of his word

  • Eric Ord

    Well, I mean, it's my right eye but I got it out of The_Wretched 's head

  • Jenness

    *scoffs* No you didn't. You're just a big ole' welcher.

