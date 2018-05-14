The Piggyback Rider: A Harness So A Child Can Stand On Your Back

This is the $95 Piggyback Rider, a set of two harnesses (one worn by the adult with a foot-bar and grab-straps at the shoulders, and the other by the child with two carabiners that attach to the adult's) that allow a kid to stand on your back indefinitely without falling or you having to hold them. Obviously, it's perfect for a parent wearing stilts and a long black cloak so you can pretend you're a two-headed ogre.

Keep going for a couple more shots and an as-seen-on-TV style commercial while I fondly recall how my dad used to float me just above his head with a bunch of helium balloons tied around his armpit.

