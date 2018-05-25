The Meanings Of The Symbols On The Houses Of Westeros Banners

May 25, 2018

westeros-house-banner-meanings-cut.jpg

Note: Graphic above is obviously not whole due to its lengthy nature (not unlike myself), keep going to see the whole thing.

This is an infographic created for UK flag retailer Feather Flags, featuring the meaning of the symbols on the nine Great Houses of Westeros's banner flags (excluding the exiled House Tully of Riverrun, which is a silver trout leaping on a striped field of blue and mud red and clearly means I'd rather be fishin'). Are they accurate? No clue, I know very little about Game Of Thrones on account of the fact my mother won't let me read the books or watch the show due to all the adult content. They should really make an edited version that kids can watch. "There'd be nothing left to see." Cool, so I'm all caught up now.

Keep going for the full graphic.

westeros-house-banner-meanings-full.jpg

Thanks to David E, who made the graphic or at least had something to do with it, for reminding me I really need a friend willing to hold a sleepover and Game Of Thrones marathon for like six weekends in a row.

