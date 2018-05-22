The Internet In A Nutshell: This Video

This is a video of somebody touchscreen ordering a McDonald's Mayo Chicken sandwich while the end of some angry altercation occurs in the background, all set to the Nintendo Wii's Mii channel theme. It's the entire internet in a twenty-five second clip: zero context, a fight, some food, and video games. "There should have been nudity." My God -- when you're right, you're right! There should have been some nudity, three out of five stars.

Keep going for the video and remember to turn the volume on.

Thanks to David K, who really wants to know what the fight was about. My guess is fries.