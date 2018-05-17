The Adobe Creative Suite Infinity Gauntlet Desktop

May 17, 2018

Note: Full-res version HERE, although you might need to save it to see it in its true form.

This is the Thanos and Infinity Gauntlet desktop created by Redditor TheRealmOfElders, using the icons for Adobe Illustrator, Flash, Photoshop, After Effects, Dream Weaver and Fireworks. I know it's hard to tell without looking at the full resolution version, but he also added folders in the upper corners of the desktop, each containing half of the universe. That was a nice touch. I guarantee they're both p0rn though.

Thanks to Matthew R, who agrees Thanos clearly decided to go home instead of going big and trying to destroy the entire universe.

